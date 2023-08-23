Lionel Messi has been once again linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. The World Cup winner snubbed a move to the Middle East in the summer and signed for Inter Miami in the MLS instead.

Messi was unveiled as a new Inter Miami player at the DRV PNK Stadium only a month ago. Despite the continuous efforts from the Saudi Pro League, the former Barcelona man insisted on moving to the United States. This move is arguably the greatest in MLS history, eclipsing the hype of David Beckham when he joined LA Galaxy in 2007.

Fast forward a month, and Inter Miami are the Leagues Cup champions after beating Nashville 10-9 on penalties. It has been a remarkable turn of events for Beckham’s franchise, who were sitting bottom of the table before Messi’s move was made official. With the Argentine legend, Inter Miami are on a seven-match winning streak, with Messi scoring ten goals.

Despite his great achievements already in the MLS, Messi still remains on the radar of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). Despite being unable to permanently sign the Argentine legend from Paris Saint Germain (PSG), several Saudi Pro League clubs are looking to sign Messi on loan.

According to the reports from the Mirror, PIF is scheduling talks with Inter Miami for a potential loan deal for Messi. Al Ahli, Al Hilal, Al Nassr, and Al Ittihad are all in the running to land the 36-year-old. Al Nassr would give it a push one last time to see the union of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi in one team.

Saudi Pro League has taken the football world by storm, spending £462m on transfers so far in this window. Most notably, Al Hilal bought Neymar from PSG for £77m. They were previously snubbed by Kylian Mbappe, who is now reintegrated into the PSG squad.