Al-Hilal star Michael found the back of the net, celebrated with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' goal celebration in front of Lionel Messi

In a friendly encounter between Al-Hilal and MLS side Inter Miami for the Riyadh Cup, Al-Hilal star Michael found the back of the net and celebrated with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic ‘Siuuu' goal celebration, reported by GOAL. However, Michael insists that the homage to Ronaldo was not intended as disrespect toward Lionel Messi, who was on the opposing team.

The Riyadh Cup clash witnessed a thrilling 4-3 victory for Al-Hilal, with Michael contributing significantly by scoring their third goal. The Brazilian forward couldn't contain his joy and opted for Ronaldo's signature celebration, raising questions about Messi's response to such a gesture, considering the historic rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo.

All 3️⃣ of Al-Hilal's first-half goals against Inter Miami at Kingdom Arena 👌 pic.twitter.com/IVClD0YThb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 29, 2024

Speaking to Saudi media, Michael clarified his intentions, emphasizing that he holds immense respect for Messi and wasn't attempting to provoke the legendary Argentine. He stated, “I am nobody compared to Messi. This comparison is not for me. I'm a big admirer of his, I'm a fan. I thank God for the opportunity to enjoy and be with him at a football match. I thank all those responsible for the Riyadh Season Cup, which allowed us to face the best in the world, Lionel Messi. We enjoyed the confrontation.”

Messi, no stranger to the spotlight and the ongoing debate over the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT), is unlikely to be affected by such gestures. The Argentine maestro is expected to face another challenge in the upcoming friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al-Nassr, provided the Portuguese star recovers from an injury in time for the match.