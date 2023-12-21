Major League Soccer (MLS) has unveiled the 2024 regular season schedule, outlining Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF's 34-match campaign

Major League Soccer (MLS) has unveiled the 2024 regular season schedule, outlining Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami CF's 34-match campaign. Kicking off on Wednesday, Feb. 21, Inter Miami will set the stage for the season opener at DRV PNK Stadium against Real Salt Lake. The season will culminate on Saturday, Oct. 19, with a pivotal Decision Day clash against the New England Revolution on home turf.

The team will face three new faces in the MLS sides it has never played against, beginning with the season opener against Real Salt Lake in February. The team will also take on the Colorado Rapids for the first time in April at DRV PNK Stadium, and the Vancouver Whitecaps for the first time in May.

The schedule breakdown reveals a balanced fixture list, with each MLS team engaging in 34 matches—17 at home and 17 away. Inter Miami is slated to face each of its 14 Eastern Conference counterparts twice, complemented by encounters with six non-conference opponents once each. Weekend matches will dominate the calendar, featuring 24 Saturday games and two on Sunday, while eight midweek clashes are reserved for Wednesdays.

The full 2024 schedule showcases a series of exciting matchups for Inter Miami, with key dates against rivals and potential game-changers. Notable fixtures include a showdown against LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 25, and a home clash against Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 2. The team's journey continues with captivating matchups against established opponents, building anticipation for a thrilling season.

Full 2024 Schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET) Wednesday, Feb. 21 Real Salt Lake DRV PNK Stadium 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 LA Galaxy Dignity Health Sports Park 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2 Orlando City SC DRV PNK Stadium 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10 CF Montréal DRV PNK Stadium 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16 D.C. United Audi Field 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 New York Red Bulls Red Bull Arena 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 New York City FC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6 Colorado Rapids DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 Sporting Kansas City Children’s Mercy Park 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 Nashville SC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27 New England Revolution Gillette Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 New York Red Bulls DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 CF Montréal Stade Saputo 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 Orlando City SC Exploria Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18 D.C. United DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25 Vancouver Whitecaps BC Place TBD Wednesday, May 29 Atlanta United DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 St. Louis CITY SC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15 Philadelphia Union Subaru Park 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 Columbus Crew DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m Saturday, June 29 Nashville SC GEODIS Park 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6 FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 Toronto FC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20 Chicago Fire FC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 FC Cincinnati DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 Chicago Fire FC Soldier Field 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 Philadelphia Union DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 New York City FC Yankee Stadium 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 Charlotte FC DRV PNK Stadium 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 Columbus Crew Lower.com Field 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 Toronto FC BMO Field 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 New England Revolution DRV PNK Stadium