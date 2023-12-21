Major League Soccer (MLS) has unveiled the 2024 regular season schedule, outlining Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami CF's 34-match campaign. Kicking off on Wednesday, Feb. 21, Inter Miami will set the stage for the season opener at DRV PNK Stadium against Real Salt Lake. The season will culminate on Saturday, Oct. 19, with a pivotal Decision Day clash against the New England Revolution on home turf.

The team will face three new faces in the MLS sides it has never played against, beginning with the season opener against Real Salt Lake in February. The team will also take on the Colorado Rapids for the first time in April at DRV PNK Stadium, and the Vancouver Whitecaps for the first time in May.

The schedule breakdown reveals a balanced fixture list, with each MLS team engaging in 34 matches—17 at home and 17 away. Inter Miami is slated to face each of its 14 Eastern Conference counterparts twice, complemented by encounters with six non-conference opponents once each. Weekend matches will dominate the calendar, featuring 24 Saturday games and two on Sunday, while eight midweek clashes are reserved for Wednesdays.

The full 2024 schedule showcases a series of exciting matchups for Inter Miami, with key dates against rivals and potential game-changers. Notable fixtures include a showdown against LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 25, and a home clash against Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 2. The team's journey continues with captivating matchups against established opponents, building anticipation for a thrilling season.

Full 2024 Schedule

DATE

OPPONENT

LOCATION

TIME (ET)

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Real Salt Lake

DRV PNK Stadium

8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25

LA Galaxy

Dignity Health Sports Park

9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Orlando City SC

DRV PNK Stadium

4:30 p.m. 

Sunday, March 10

CF Montréal

DRV PNK Stadium

5 p.m. 

Saturday, March 16

D.C. United

Audi Field

2 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

New York Red Bulls

Red Bull Arena

2 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

New York City FC

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Colorado Rapids

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Sporting Kansas City

Children’s Mercy Park

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Nashville SC

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

New England Revolution

Gillette Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

New York Red Bulls

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

CF Montréal

Stade Saputo

7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Orlando City SC

Exploria Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

D.C. United

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Vancouver Whitecaps

BC Place

TBD

Wednesday, May 29

Atlanta United

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

St. Louis CITY SC

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Philadelphia Union

Subaru Park

7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19

Columbus Crew

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m

Saturday, June 29

Nashville SC

GEODIS Park

8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Charlotte FC

Bank of America Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

FC Cincinnati

TQL Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Toronto FC

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Chicago Fire FC

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

FC Cincinnati

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Chicago Fire FC

Soldier Field

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Philadelphia Union

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Atlanta United

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

New York City FC

Yankee Stadium

2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Charlotte FC

DRV PNK Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Columbus Crew

Lower.com Field

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Toronto FC

BMO Field

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

New England Revolution

DRV PNK Stadium

As Inter Miami gears up for the challenges ahead, fans can mark their calendars and prepare for an action-packed season, hoping to witness their team make significant strides in the pursuit of victory. The opening match against Real Salt Lake promises an exciting start to what is sure to be a captivating MLS season for Inter Miami.