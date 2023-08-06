Lionel Messi‘s ambition reaches beyond the football pitch, as he aspires to become “the next Michael Jordan” by building a powerful brand that transcends sports, according to Taylor Twellman. The former USMNT star shared insights into Messi's motivations as the Argentine icon embarks on his journey with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), reported by goal.com.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, left PSG to pursue his American dream with Inter Miami. He seeks to tap into the US market, which is relatively untapped in terms of football's reach compared to other sports like basketball. Twellman highlights Messi's desire to emulate the legendary status of Michael Jordan, whose brand has extended far beyond basketball, encompassing culture and business.

The move to Miami also offers Messi a chance to position himself strategically as the World Cup and Copa America are set to take place in the United States over the next few years. The reduced travel demands for international commitments and the potential to leave a lasting legacy as a global sporting brand seem to have influenced Messi's choice to join Inter Miami.

Twellman noted that Messi's partnership with brands like Apple TV and Adidas, combined with the growth potential of MLS and the upcoming international tournaments, aligns with his vision of becoming a Michael Jordan-like figure in the world of soccer. While Messi has signed a contract with Inter Miami until 2025, with an option for 2026, his aspiration to impact the sport and build a brand for the long term is evident through his immediate impact on and off the field. Scoring five goals in just three appearances, Lionel Messi has already attracted widespread attention and generated significant excitement around his presence in MLS.

