Inter Miami‘s head coach Tata Martino has issued a warning to FC Dallas ahead of their Leagues Cup round of 16 clash, asserting that Lionel Messi‘s ability to handle himself even in the face of rough challenges makes his team a formidable force to reckon with. The warning comes after Inter Miami's victory over Orlando City, where Messi's impressive performance included scoring a brace and dealing with some rough treatment from the opposing players, reported by goal.com.

Despite the 3-1 victory against Orlando City, the match was marked by increased friction on the pitch, with Messi being subjected to hard challenges and heated exchanges. Martino attributed the heightened tensions to the presence of several South American players on the field. While acknowledging the respect for Messi as the best player in the world, Martino emphasized that every team aims to win over the course of the 90 minutes, resulting in competitive intensity.

Martino highlighted that Messi's performance under such circumstances demonstrated his resilience and showcased Inter Miami's determination. The coach expressed that this performance served as a notice to the opposition that Inter Miami is a force to be reckoned with.

Looking ahead to the match against FC Dallas, Tata Martino expressed confidence in his team's improved strength, noting that they have become a more “complete team” with the addition of players like Messi and Sergio Busquets. He acknowledged the potential challenges that FC Dallas poses but remained optimistic about his team's chances of emerging victorious.

Inter Miami's Leagues Cup journey could take them to a home quarter-final if they secure a win against FC Dallas, as per the tournament's rule based on 2022 MLS records. The team's strong roster, bolstered by Lionel Messi's contributions, positions them as contenders for the tournament's success.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.