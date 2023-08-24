Lionel Messi continues to turn Inter Miami's fortunes around. His magical feet seem to bring with it success wherever it goes, and it hasn't been any different for the Argentinian's stint thus far in South Beach. With Inter Miami on the brink of elimination in their U.S. Open Cup Semifinal tie against FC Cincinnati, it was the 36-year old forward who forced the issue with his team staring at a 2-0 deficit, and in the process, he's cementing himself as not just one of the best players in club history, but also in MLS lore.

After tallying two more assists that pushed the match to extra time, Messi now has 13 goal involvements in his first eight matches (all competitions) as the Inter Miami talisman. That is now good for second-most in the team, just trailing left winger Robert Taylor, who's had 14 thus far this season, per ESPN Stats & Info. And to put Messi's greatness in even greater perspective, Taylor needed 31 games to accumulate that many goal involvements — the Argentinian needed 23 less games to come within one of the club lead.

And it's not like Lionel Messi's goal contributions have come as a result of stat-padding or whatever rationalizations detractors may use to invalidate the 36-year old's incredible play. Some of Messi's goals, such as the one he hit via free kick in his very first game for Inter Miami, have decided the game's outcome, while his assists have helped put his club in a position of success.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Against FC Cincinnati, Messi conjured magic from his left foot not once, but twice, putting the ball on a silver platter for Leonardo Campana to equalize the game. Messi's crosses were pinpoint, with only Campana's head as its target. And to Campana's credit, he gently nodded in those passes towards the back of the net.

Leonardo Campana from Lionel Messi 🔥 Inter Miami cuts the deficit in half.pic.twitter.com/IlF984CPHo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 24, 2023

Lionel Messi to Leonardo Campana again! Inter Miami ties it in the 97th minute!pic.twitter.com/2qTLNCwGkP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 24, 2023

Inter Miami will now be waiting for the winner of the other semifinal tie between Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake in the Final of the U.S. Open Cup. Lionel Messi and company will have another chance to win silverware not too long after hoisting up the Leagues Cup trophy. But after that, the more legitimate test will begin, as the MLS season resumes on August 26.