After watching Lionel Messi's mind-blowing Inter Miami debut, there were doubts as to whether or not he could top that magnificent performance. Well, the GOAT did just that on Tuesday night as he led his new team to a huge 4-0 victory over Atlanta United with yet another eye-opening outing.

This time around, Messi got himself on the scoresheet as early as the eighth minute. He was far from done, though. He completed his brace shortly after his first goal, tapping in another goal from a Robert Taylor cutback in the 21st minute.

As expected Twitter went wild after seeing Messi's heroics:

The goalie every time they kick the ball to Messi pic.twitter.com/dUNbusBSPR — TheHomieJoker🃏 (@TheHomieJoker) July 26, 2023

This league is too easy for him 😭 — evin (@KayvonOjulari) July 26, 2023

messi ain’t playing around making it look too easy rn😭 — Chri$ 𖤐 (@ChrisWithTheW) July 26, 2023

Messi after dropping 140 goals and 70 assists before Decemberpic.twitter.com/BG2pcG21Z0 — Madrid Fan (@peak_reborn) July 26, 2023

There's much more where that came from. Clearly, the fans are loving every minute of Messi's Inter Miami stint thus far, and it looks like this is going to be the case for the foreseeable future.

Apart from bagging two goals on the evening, Messi also tallied one assist to lead Inter Miami to a 4-0 win over Atlanta. That's now two wins out of two for Miami in the Leagues Cup as they lead Group J with six points. They've already defeated the other two teams in their group with Atlanta United and Cruz Azul now with zero points in one match played apiece.

Messi and Inter Miami are now off for an extended period before they resume their MLS campaign. Their next match is scheduled for August 20th as they take on Charlotte FC. All eyes will be on that game as well as the Argentine makes his much-awaited MLS debut.