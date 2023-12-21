Get ready for Lionel Messi's much-awaited MLS debut as Inter Miami's 2024 season kicks off on February 21 against Real Salt Lake.

The countdown begins as Argentine maestro Lionel Messi gears up for his inaugural full Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign, set to kick off on February 21 with Inter Miami's clash against Real Salt Lake, igniting the fervor of football enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the legend's exploits in the American league. Just four days after their opener, Miami's showdown against LA Galaxy headlines an enthralling opening week, promising a spectacle sure to captivate fans.

Amidst the buzz of Messi's arrival, Inter Miami's packed 34-game regular-season itinerary features pivotal matchups, notably against Orlando City SC during the much-anticipated MLS Rivalry Week on May 15. The season will culminate with Miami facing off against the New England Revolution on October 19, paving the way for the MLS Cup Playoffs leading up to the grand MLS Cup showdown on December 7.

Messi's impact since arriving in Inter Miami has been nothing short of sensational. His instant impact on the pitch, marked by a thrilling stoppage-time debut goal and 11 goals in just 14 appearances across various competitions, has propelled Miami to unprecedented heights, securing the club's first-ever trophy by clinching the Leagues Cup. Beyond the field, Messi's arrival has triggered a surge in ticket sales, merchandise, and subscriptions to Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, underlining his unparalleled global influence and his excitement about the league.

The anticipation surrounding Messi's presence has galvanized Inter Miami's fanbase, with the club already boasting sold-out season tickets for their 2024 campaign. The anticipation for Messi's season-long journey in the MLS is palpable, promising a season packed with stellar performances, fierce competition, and captivating moments bound to redefine the MLS landscape and elevate football fervor to new heights across the league.