Inter Miami news: Lionel Messi describes “perfect” understanding with Jordi Alba

Inter Miami playmaker Lionel Messi has named one player who has a “perfect” understanding with him on the football pitch. According to the World Cup winner, no one understands his moves better than Jordi Alba.

Messi has already formed a great partnership with Inter Miami teammate Robert Taylor in the MLS. Both the attackers combined in a devastating move vs. Atlanta United as Taylor scored a brace. Although Messi admits that he has a fantastic understanding with Sergio Busquets, he thinks that Alba’s understanding of him is from a different dimension.

This is good news for Messi and his fans, considering Alba left Barcelona earlier this summer and joined Inter Miami as a free agent. He became the third Barcelona legend after Messi and Busquets to join David Beckham’s franchise. Inter Miami were also reportedly after Luis Suarez, but the move collapsed.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Messi said, “Jordi Alba knows me to perfection,”

“He knows when I will give him a no-look pass. I have a special connection with him.”

When both Messi and Alba were in their prime, you would not find a better duo than them on the football pitch. Alba has assisted 23 of Messi’s 672 goals in Barcelona colors, including the iconic last-minute winner against Real Madrid in the 2017 La Liga game. Only five players have assisted more Messi goals than the Spaniard.

Messi and Alba are yet to link up in Inter Miami colors. Instead, the Argentine legend is combining with Marcos Acuna in the MLS so far. Although both don't have the same level of understanding as Messi and Alba, it will come with time.