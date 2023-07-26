Many people knew the immeasurable impact legend Lionel Messi would have on the MLS once it was confirmed he would be joining Inter Miami, but it is extending beyond his incredible play and elite marketability. At least as far as DJ Khaled is concerned.

Before the club's Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United on Tuesday, Messi comforted the prominent music figure's crying son, Ashad, after he appeared to get overwhelmed.

Lionel Messi consoling DJ Khaled's son, Asahd, after he got emotional 🥺 (via @ESPNFC)pic.twitter.com/7vNbkD7mlG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 26, 2023

Players coming onto the pitch alongside children is a valued tradition in soccer, but one can understand why such a moment could be anxiety-inducing. Throw in the added splendor and electricity brought on by Messi's first start in Miami's DRV PNK Stadium, and even someone who is growing up in the public eye could get a bit frazzled.

The Argentine superstar rubbed Ashad's shoulders and seemingly offered the boy some words of encouragement while player introductions occurred. DJ Khaled and his family were in attendance to witness an iconic athlete take the pitch but will likely leave with an even more profound memory.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, that soft side vanished pretty quickly once the action commenced. Lionel Messi scored two goals in the first half and also tallied an assist en route to a 4-0 blowout victory for Inter Miami. His MLS arrival has produced instant results, with all of the hype being validated through two games.

Some skeptics might be wondering when that aura will evaporate into the atmosphere, but excitement might remain this high just as long as Messi continues to impress. The allure to witness an all-time great perform is quite powerful. Ashad Khaled is probably not the only person to get a bit emotional in Messi's presence.