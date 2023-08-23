Inter Miami edged Nashville to win the Leagues Cup final. David Beckham's franchise prevailed 10-9 on penalties after both teams were held at 1-1 after 120 minutes. It is the 44th trophy of Lionel Messi's career, which is the most for any football player in history. It is also the first trophy in his MLS career, despite landing in the United States almost a month ago.

Although Nashville couldn't win the winner's medals, one of their players was given a memory of a lifetime. Midfielder Dax McCarty, who previously played for Chicago, swapped shirts with the Argentine World Cup winner after Inter Miami's win. Regardless of whether you are a 10-year-old or a 36-year-old, you won't be able to contain your excitement after swapping shirts with Messi. The same was the case with McCarty, who took to Instagram to share this news, posting it in his home.

The night wasn’t a total loss pic.twitter.com/cIkH4xbJhL — Dax McCarty (@DaxMcCarty11) August 20, 2023

However, the memorable moment quickly turned into a hilarious one after an argument with his wife. The midfielder was telling her where he would put Messi's Inter Miami kit in his house.

“Love my guys, proud of this group,” he said, reflecting on Nashville's loss to Inter Miami on penalties.

After that, he tagged his wife on the photo and said, “Jen Zyski McCarty, sorry, but last slide is going in a frame above the bed.”

However, McCarty's wife wasn't keen on his plans. “No chance that's happening,” she replied in the comment section.

McCarty's wife took to Twitter, where she posted the same snap with the caption, “It smells like he sweats straight cologne!”