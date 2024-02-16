Inter Miami star Lionel Messi had a poignant and "very special" reunion with his first club, Newell’s Old Boys

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi had a poignant and “very special” reunion with his first club, Newell’s Old Boys, even though the Herons had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the pre-season encounter, reported by GOAL.

Messi, an Argentine icon, faced the club where his illustrious football career commenced, marking an emotional hour on the pitch. The global football sensation recently contributed to Argentina's triumph in the 2022 World Cup.

Co-owned by David Beckham, Inter Miami harbors lofty aspirations for the 2024 season, eyeing success in four major competitions. However, their pre-season preparations have been less than ideal, securing just one victory out of seven fixtures. The team embarked on a historic international tour, facing challenges in El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Japan, and domestically in the United States.

Despite the uneven pre-season results, Messi seems to have overcome any lingering fitness concerns. He took to social media to share his sentiments, describing the match against his initial club as “a very special game to end the preseason!!!”

Looking forward, Inter Miami gears up for competitive action in the 2024 MLS season opener against Real Salt Lake on February 21 at DRV PNK Stadium. Manager Martino is eager to witness his squad establish momentum early in the season, especially given the challenges faced during the pre-season build-up. The draw against Newell’s Old Boys serves as both a nostalgic moment for Lionel Messi and a crucial part of Inter Miami's preparations for the upcoming campaign.

