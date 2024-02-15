Inter Miami is under the gun to offload players as the clock ticks down to the roster compliance deadline ahead of the 2024 MLS season

Inter Miami is under the gun to offload players as the clock ticks down to the roster compliance deadline ahead of the 2024 MLS season, reported by GOAL. The club, coached by Phil Neville, is scrambling to either boost their allocation money or trim salary expenditures to align with MLS roster regulations. The looming February 20 deadline has forced Inter Miami to place key players like Gregore, Jean Mota, DeAndre Yedlin, Robert Taylor, and Sergii Kryvstov on the market, signaling a potential shake-up in the team's composition.

While specific 2024 roster rules from MLS are yet to be unveiled, the urgency stems from the need to adhere to salary budget constraints. In 2023, the senior roster's base salary budget was set at $5.21 million (£4m), with Designated Players (DPs) impacting the cap differently. Allocation money, including General Allocation Money (GAM) and Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), plays a pivotal role in managing contracts and salaries.

The exact amount of allocation money required by Inter Miami remains undisclosed, raising questions about the club's financial positioning. A senior official expressed concern, stating, “They are screwed. Trust me.”

Inter Miami's recent signings, including the high-profile acquisition of Luis Suarez, have heightened expectations for the upcoming season. However, the need for additional allocation money has prompted strategic moves, including the transfer of players like Kamal Miller and Chris McVey, and the trading of Nicolas Stefanelli abroad.

As the season opener against Real Salt Lake looms on February 21, Inter Miami faces a race against time to navigate the intricacies of MLS roster regulations. The decisions made in the coming days will significantly impact the team's prospects for the 2024 campaign, adding a layer of suspense to the lead-up of the new season.

