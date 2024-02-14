As Lionel Messi prepares to face his first club, Newell's Old Boys, in a friendly match with Inter Miami, his retirement plans come to light

As Lionel Messi prepares to face his first club, Newell's Old Boys, in a friendly match with Inter Miami, the question on everyone's mind is whether Messi will fulfill his long-cherished dream of joining his beloved childhood team once again before retiring, reported by GOAL.

Throughout his illustrious career, Messi has achieved nearly everything a footballer dreams of – from World Cup triumphs to numerous accolades at Barcelona. However, there's one dream that remains unfulfilled: playing for Newell's Old Boys.

On Thursday, Messi will have a special reunion with his boyhood team at DRV-PNK Stadium in Miami, where Inter Miami will host Newell's in a friendly designed to honor the Argentine superstar. This encounter raises the question: does Messi still have time to make his dream of playing for Newell's a reality?

At 36, Messi has expressed his desire to return home eventually. While he has played for Newell's in friendlies, a more permanent return has been a lingering question. Last summer, he had the chance to make the dream come true but chose a different path.

Regardless of the outcome, Thursday's match brings nostalgia not only for Messi but also for Inter Miami boss Tata Martino, who played for Newell's and managed Messi at Barcelona.

Messi's Inter Miami contract expires after the 2025 MLS season, leaving the door open for a potential move back to Newell's in 2026, just before the World Cup. Reports suggest that Messi is already considering this heroic return, aiming to retire at his hometown club.

The decision remains Lionel Messi's alone. Whether he follows his heart for that storybook ending or makes a practical choice, the football world awaits to see if childhood Messi's dreams will be realized after conquering the rest of the world. Newell's and many other clubs would welcome him, making it a significant decision for the football legend. Only time will tell if Messi's final chapter involves a return to his roots at Newell's Old Boys.

