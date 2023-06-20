Inter Miami are progressing towards reuniting their new star Lionel Messi with two of his former teammates from Barcelona this transfer window.

The Herons are close to signing Spanish internationals Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, according to reports. They are aggressively looking to add more familiar star power to the team, founded by Messi, who recently signed an official contract with Inter Miami.

Busquets, 33, is a holding midfielder who has spent his entire career at Barcelona. He has won 32 trophies with the Catalan club, including three Champions League titles. On the other hand, Alba, 32, is a left-back who has also spent his entire career at Barcelona. He has won 29 trophies with the club, including five Champions League titles. The two Barcelona stars are both interested in joining Inter Miami, attracted by the prospect of playing in the United States and working with Lionel Messi.

Alba had been previously linked to Inter Miami and it seems as though negotiations are still ongoing as of now. But for Sergio Busquets, he is close to finalizing a deal with the team Inter Miami are reportedly offering Busquets a two-year contract worth $10 million per year. The club are also offering Alba a two-year contract worth $8 million per year.

The club is looking to build a team that can challenge for the MLS title. They have already signed former Juventus defender Blaise Matuidi and former Manchester City midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro.

If Inter Miami are able to sign Busquets and Alba from Barcelona this transfer window, they will have a very strong team. They will be favorites to win the MLS title in the next few years.