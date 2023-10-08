After a prolonged absence due to a hamstring injury, Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated return to the pitch for Inter Miami. Still, it wasn't enough to salvage their playoff hopes. Messi, who had missed five of the past six games, featured as a substitute for 35 minutes in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati. This result ultimately eliminated Inter Miami from MLS postseason contention.

Messi's comeback, while eagerly awaited by fans, didn't yield the desired impact. His most notable contributions came in the form of two free kicks, both sailing over Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano's crossbar. Inter Miami's coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, acknowledged Messi's rusty rhythm, explaining, “His injury is healed, but his rhythm was just off. He hasn't played much, so I only played 35 minutes.”

The absence of Messi had been felt keenly, with Inter Miami securing just one win in six games during his injury spell. Messi will depart for international duty with Argentina, facing Paraguay and Peru in World Cup qualifiers.

Messi's injury was initially incurred during international duty, a setback that significantly impacted Miami's playoff aspirations. While he'll miss the next game against Charlotte FC, there's a possibility he may return for the rematch, although it remains uncertain given his current fitness levels.

With Inter Miami now playing for pride and no longer in contention for the playoffs, Martino emphasized the importance of assessing the remaining games to make informed decisions for the next season.

Despite the playoff disappointment, Martino expressed satisfaction with the team's progress. He highlighted their Leagues Cup victory and the improved competitiveness, emphasizing that the past six months were about shaping the team for the future.

The match against FC Cincinnati was eventful, featuring Miami hitting the woodwork thrice in the first 24 minutes. Goalkeeper Drake Callender's exceptional saves kept Miami in the game, but they couldn't find the back of the net.

In an unusual pregame move, Messi didn't join the warm-up with teammates but sat on the bench just before the national anthem. Despite a planned fan protest against higher season ticket renewal prices, La Familia supporters attended the game without flags and instruments. Inter Miami's memorable season they ended on a damp and disappointing note, leaving them much to ponder as they look ahead to the future.