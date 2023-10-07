Lionel Messi's injury struggles remain a concern for Inter Miami CF and the Argentine national team. Despite his leg injury, the World Cup winner has been included in the squad for Argentina's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches. The 36-year-old football icon has been sidelined for two weeks due to a leg injury, forcing him to miss five of Inter Miami's last six matches, including a recent 4-1 loss to Chicago Fire FC. The team's playoff hopes in the MLS Cup now hang in the balance. Messi's absence was notably felt during his national team's 3-0 victory over Bolivia on September 12.

The injury woes of the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) man resurfaced during a match against Toronto on September 20, resulting in his substitution at halftime. This injury initially emerged during Argentina's 1-0 win against Ecuador on September 7. Despite these challenges, Argentina, co-leading the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings alongside Brazil with two wins from two matches, has called upon Messi for their upcoming fixtures. They will face Paraguay in Buenos Aires on October 12 and travel to Peru five days later.

Messi's impact on Inter Miami is undeniable. He has scored 11 goals in 12 matches, and the team boasts an impressive 8-0-4 record when he is on the field. Seven games were instrumental in securing the Leagues Cup championship, marking the club's first trophy win. However, Inter Miami has struggled, with a 1-3-2 record in the six matches played without the former Barcelona man since his arrival. Reflecting on Messi's absence, Miami coach Gerardo Martino expressed the sentiment shared by the club and the national team, stating, “Barcelona missed him, and the Argentine team missed him. Of course, we'll miss the best player in the world.”

As Messi grapples with his injury, the football world eagerly awaits his return to the pitch, knowing that his presence brings unparalleled talent and a game-changing dynamic to both club and country.