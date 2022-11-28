Published November 28, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Right now, Lionel Messi’s primary focus is centered on helping his native country Argentina progress past the group stage in the 2022 World Cup. But back in the club soccer world, rumors have been swirling about a potential move for Messi to join MLS club Inter Miami on a deal once his contract with Ligue 1 giants PSG is up in June 2023.

Messi has reportedly had interest in playing in the MLS to wrap up his legendary career, with Inter Miami becoming a realistic destination considering Messi owns a house in Miami. And while there’s still a chance that a deal could happen, nothing is official now, which is contrary to some reports stating that the new MLS club was nearing a deal for the legendary Argentinian forward.

“Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he is close to doing so, sources told ESPN. Reports on Sunday suggested Inter Miami were confident they could sign the Argentina captain after the World Cup, but sources close to the 35-year-old have denied the idea there is an agreement in place.” Julien Laurens, ESPN

A move for Messi could still be on the table for Inter Miami, but it’s not a done deal like initial reports were saying. Messi’s deal with PSG has an option for the 2023-24 season, so he could stick in France for another season, but if he declines it, he will likely be on the move. Whether that next club would be Inter Miami remains to be seen, but it doesn’t seem like a deal involving the two parties is done just yet.