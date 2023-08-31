Lionel Messi has been blazing hot ever since he joined the MLS' Inter Miami squad. They have reached their first trophy with him in the Leagues Cup. The squad is also gunning for more hardware as they face off against the Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup. But, the air was different when they matched up against Nashville SC.

Inter Miami has gotten a scored goal every time Lionel Messi is on the pitch. Those words held true before their MLS matchup against Nashville SC. The Herons from South Beach dominated the time of possession which gave them the ball 70% of the time. They were also very accurate on their 716 passes throughout the match. It even netted the squad a 91% pass accuracy rating.

Everything was looking great for their offense. Except, shots were not hitting the back of the net. The team got the right kicks in front of the goal four times but it just was not enough. Messi could not string a goal for the squad. The game eventually ended in a draw and Messi did not have a goal contribution for the first time, per ESPN Stats & Info.

This drew a lot of reactions from fans who were either consoling the Argentinian or battering him down because of his performance.

“It's not a loss but we wanted the winning streak to keep going,” a fan wrote.

Another soccer enthusiast argued that the league may be catching up to Messi, “MLS has figured Messi out wow.”

Will Lionel Messi come back stronger and pull off a win en route to a US Open Cup victory?

