Despite the team's recent struggles, Tata Martino remains committed to Inter Miami's project alongside Lionel Messi. The Florida-based outfit stumbled over the finishing line in 2023, with a disappointing run of results leading to them missing out on a place in the playoffs. The curtain came down on their campaign when they suffered a 1-0 loss away at Charlotte FC.

Lionel Messi figured in that contest, but he had been forced to sit out a number of important games due to injury. His absence contributed to Inter Miami finishing outside the Eastern Conference’s top nine. Despite these setbacks, Messi inspired the team to a historic Leagues Cup triumph within weeks of his arrival in the United States. Inter Miami also reached the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

Tata Martino, the Argentine coach of Inter Miami, remains optimistic about 2024. Reflecting on the opening months of his tenure at DRV PNK Stadium, he mentioned to the media on GOAL, “We suffered a decline at the end of the season due to exhaustion from the number of matches we had to play, which is not an excuse, but the reality. We had many competitions, a change of coach, and roster changes in the middle of those competitions, and it was difficult to maintain the same form over four months. But if someone had told me before I signed here that we would win one of the three trophies, I would have signed with my eyes closed.”

Inter Miami went on a remarkable 12-game unbeaten streak after acquiring Messi as a free agent. During this run, they clinched the first trophy in the club's brief history. The recent challenges have motivated the team to focus on the upcoming season, where they aim to contend for MLS Cup honors and continue their journey alongside Lionel Messi.

Martino's unwavering commitment to the project underscores Inter Miami's determination and vision for success, even in adversity.