Lionel Messi took to the artificial turf in Inter Miami's season finale, sharing the spotlight with Charlotte FC's bid to secure an MLS playoff spot. Despite the presence of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Charlotte FC emerged victorious with a 1-0 win in a game that attracted 66,101 fans to Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

While Messi's participation in the game was of immense interest, it was essentially a meaningless encounter for Inter Miami, who had already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Argentine superstar displayed his skills, coming close to scoring on a few occasions, but could not find the back of the net. His apparent goal in the 49th minute was ruled offside, and a 62nd-minute shot hit the crossbar.

Messi scored 11 goals in 14 matches in his half-season with Inter Miami, but the team experienced a challenging run in the latter part of the season, with a series of winless league matches.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, delivered for their fans, claiming a historic victory that secured a playoff berth for the second-year franchise. The team needed a victory over Miami and help from other results. With the Chicago Fire and CF Montreal losing earlier that day, Charlotte FC clinched one of the remaining Eastern Conference playoff spots.

Kerwin Vargas' goal in the 13th minute proved to be the match-winner, and Charlotte's solid defense held Miami at bay, preserving the crucial victory. Charlotte FC now prepares for the playoffs and looks to build on its strong second-place finish in league attendance for the 2023 season.

While Messi is expected to feature in two exhibition matches in China with Inter Miami on November 5 and 8, he will later join the Argentina national team for World Cup qualifiers. The season's end will give Messi a much-needed break before preparing for the 2024 season.

Inter Miami CF's coach, Gerardo Martino, acknowledged that his team had faced a demanding schedule and expressed satisfaction with their achievements, stating, “We had three tournaments and won one. The team was exhausted. That's no excuse. That's the reality.”