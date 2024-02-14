Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has provided a positive injury update on Lionel Messi ahead of their clash vs Newell's Old Boys

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino, commonly known as ‘Tata,' has provided a positive injury update on Lionel Messi ahead of their pre-season clash against Newell's Old Boys, reported by GOAL. Messi, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury during the team's Asia tour, is now declared fit and ready to face his boyhood club in the final friendly before the commencement of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

Speaking at an event in Miami, Tata Martino expressed his confidence in Messi's recovery, stating, “Lio (Messi) is fine and will start. He's a starter.” This news comes as a relief for Inter Miami fans, as Messi's absence during the Asia tour sparked concerns and attracted some controversy in China.

The 36-year-old Argentine forward faced criticism from local fans and authorities after he didn't play a single minute in the friendly against a selected Hong Kong XI, leading to repercussions. Despite the setbacks in Asia, Messi is now set to feature prominently in the upcoming friendly against Newell's Old Boys.

In other transfer news, Inter Miami seems close to securing the signing of Argentine talent Federico Redendo, reportedly edging out competition from Bayern Munich. Redendo, the son of former Real Madrid star Fernando Redondo, is poised to join The Herons, adding more firepower to the squad.

With Lionel Messi's return to action and potential new signings, Inter Miami is gearing up for their MLS season opener against Real Salt Lake on February 22, and the team appears to be in good shape as they aim for a successful campaign in 2024.

