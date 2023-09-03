LAFC star Carlos Vela believes there cannot be comparisons between Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time in the MLS.

Messi's impact for Inter Miami has been surprising yet expected at the same time as he's netted 11 times in his first 10 games, helping the MLS side win the Leagues Cup for the first time in the process.

His impact has been compared to Ibrahimovic's, as the legendary striker also made huge strides in North America with LA Galaxy where he scored 52 goals in 56 appearances over two years while essentially dominating the league much like Messi is currently doing.

But for Vela — whose LAFC side face Inter on Sunday — there is a key difference between the pair.

“Zlatan did dominate [MLS], but he didn't win anything,” the former Arsenal player told AS (via FourFourTwo). “Messi has won in less time.

“They are not things that can be compared because they are different players in different situations.”

While Ibrahimovic won a number of individual honors during his time in the MLS, he couldn't help the Galaxy win any titles. They missed the playoffs in 2018 before getting eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals against Vela's LAFC in 2019.

The now-retired forward would eventually rejoin AC Milan in 2019 where he would spend the rest of his career before retiring earlier this year.

Messi, meanwhile, has already delivered silverware and given his form, it wouldn't be surprising if Miami made the playoffs after languishing in bottom place when the Argentine arrived.

Messi's last outing, however, saw him draw a blank in Miami's 0-0 draw with Nashville SC. Vela sees it as a one-off, though, as he believes the goals will continue to flow for the World Cup winner who can still play well and contribute even if he's not on the scoresheet.

“I would be surprised if [Messi] played badly,” Vela added. “It doesn't matter where in the world; when you're the best player, whatever league you go to, you're going to be fine.

“When you are the best, it doesn't matter where you go.”

LAFC are currently third in the Western Conference with 40 points from 25 games played. Inter Miami are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference with 22 points from 24 games played.