Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami last summer has sparked a remarkable transformation on and off the field, propelling the club's value to an astonishing $1.02 billion. Since joining David Beckham's franchise in July, Messi has showcased his football prowess and become a driving force behind Inter Miami's financial success.

Messi's debut with Inter Miami was spectacular, marked by a game-winning free-kick that set the stage for an extraordinary season. With 11 goals and five assists in his initial 14 appearances, Messi played a pivotal role in securing Inter Miami's first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup. Despite starting at the bottom of the table, the team's strong push for an MLS playoff spot significantly boosted the club's revenue, soaring from $55 million to an impressive $127 million.

This surge in financial success has elevated Inter Miami to the third most-valuable club in the MLS, according to Sportico, solidifying its position as a financial powerhouse in American soccer. The Messi effect goes beyond the pitch, turning the Inter jersey into the best-selling soccer shirt in North America, surpassing even traditional European giants.

David Beckham, part-owner of Miami, has witnessed the Messi frenzy firsthand, with record-breaking sales of Messi jerseys. The demand for Messi's iconic jersey has been so overwhelming that even Beckham initially struggled to secure one, highlighting the unprecedented popularity surrounding the Argentine maestro.

As Inter Miami gears up for Messi's first full season in 2024, the club and its partners know the immense demand for the next edition of Messi's jersey. The Messi era has brought unparalleled success to Miami and solidified its status as a billion-dollar entity with soaring aspirations for the seasons ahead. The combination of Messi's brilliance on the field and his global appeal off it has undoubtedly turned Inter Miami into a major player in American soccer.