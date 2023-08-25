Alexis Sanchez is close to making his return to Inter Milan this summer. The Chile International is a free agent after leaving Olympique Marseille last month. It was a surprising move considering Sanchez was impressive for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 18 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Sanchez's medical is booked by Inter Milan today. He is currently in Milan right now to undergo the process and become a Nerazzurri player again. The Copa Italia winners have signed the former Manchester United man on a short-term deal.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gianluca Di Marzio, another credible Italian journalist, suggests Inter Milan agreed to buy Sanchez on a short-term deal after selling Joaquin Correa to Olympique Marseille. The Serie A giants have sent the Argentine forward to the south of France on a one-year loan, with the conditional obligation of buying. Correa hasn't had the best two years at Inter Milan, as he's not been able to get first-team minutes consistently. Instead, they have agreed to sign Sanchez on a two-year deal and will give him €3m net per season.

Sanchez had a fantastic first tenure at Inter Milan. After signing for the Italian giants from Manchester United, we saw flashes of Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal as he scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists in 109 games across all competitions. This is arguably the last bumper contract of Sanchez's career, as he doesn't have many suitors available in the market anymore. It remains to be seen if he makes the most out of his Inter Milan return or not.