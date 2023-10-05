Inter Milan‘s upcoming Serie A clash against Roma on October 29 is gearing up to be an intensely charged affair as the Curva Nord, an Inter Milan ultras group, plans to distribute 50,000 whistles among fans to express their disdain for former striker Romelu Lukaku, reported by GOAL. The hostile reception stems from Lukaku's controversial move to Roma during the summer transfer window after flirtations with Juventus, a decision that left Inter fans feeling betrayed.

The Curva Nord issued a statement condemning Lukaku's actions, stating, “October 29 is a date we should circle in the calendar so we can be ready to let him hear all our disgust that we feel towards someone who turned his back on us in the most shameful way.” The statement emphasized the importance of integrity and loyalty, indicating that Lukaku's actions were perceived as a breach of trust and commitment to the club.

The ultras group plans to distribute the whistles to fans, urging them to use them every time Lukaku touches the ball during the match. The gesture symbolizes the fans' collective frustration and disappointment, showcasing their discontent with the striker who was once a revered figure at San Siro.

What's next for AS Roma?

Despite the controversy surrounding his departure, Romelu Lukaku has made a promising start with Roma, scoring four goals in six appearances, including the opening goal in their recent 1-0 victory over Frosinone. His return to San Siro will undoubtedly be an emotionally charged moment, as Inter Milan fans prepare to voice their discontent, creating an electric atmosphere for this highly anticipated fixture.