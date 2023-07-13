Now-former Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is officially on his way to Manchester United in a transfer to replace longtime Red Devils keeper David De Gea. Now, Inter Milan’s plan to replace their backstop includes targeting Bayern Munich keeper Yann Sommer and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatolji Trubin.

With Andre Onana out, Inter needs to replace him with a high-level player if they hope to repeat and improve on last season’s success of a Champions League Final appearance and a third-place finish in Serie A.

International football insider Fabrizio Romano is reporting on Twitter, “Inter are preparing their official bids to sign two goalkeepers after selling André Onana to Manchester United in the next hours.” He lists those keepers as “Yann Sommer from Bayern” and “Anatolji Trubin from Shakhtar,” while noting that “Inter will bid for both and will try to sign both.”

Sommer is a 34-year-old veteran who is the Swiss national team No. 1 and has played for FC Basel in his home country and Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany before Bayern Munich. Turbin is a 21-year-old starlet who already has 106 appearances for the Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk and has seven caps with the Ukraine national squad.

The transfer fee that Inter Milan is getting from Manchester United is still unknown but is rumored to be in the €50 million range. According to value estimates by Transfermrkt, Turbin has a transfer value of around €22 million, while the aging Swiss keeper should cost around €5 million. After that, the Italian club will still turn a nice profit off selling their 27-year-old GK.