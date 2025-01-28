ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Champions League face off as Inter Milan hosts Monaco. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an Inter Milan-Monaco prediction and pick.

Inter Milan comes in at 5-1-1 in UCL play, which places them in fourth place in the Champions League. While they have not officially clinched a spot automatically to the round of 16, they would need to lose, and see multiple other teams win to move out of that spot. They are coming off a win in their last UCL game, beating Sparta Praha 1-0. It was the fourth time in five games that they had won a game 1-0.

Meanwhile, Monaco is 4-1-2 on the year, sitting in tenth in the Champions League. They will be moving on to the knockout round, but could still take a spot that automatically advances to the round of 16. Monaco is just two points behind fifth place and has multiple avenues to move into the top eight with a win. They could also move into the top eight with a draw but would need plenty of help. Monaco is coming off a win against Aston Villa in their last game, winning the game 1-0.

Here are the Inter Milan-Monaco Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Inter Milan-Monaco Odds

Inter Milan: -170

Monaco: +470

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 goals: -152

Under 2.5 goals: +126

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Monaco

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Inter Milan Will Win

Inter Milan has scored fairly well in UCL play. They have scored in five of seven games in UCL play, scoring eight goals in the seven games. That is good for 1.14 goals per game this year in UCL play. They have scored much better at home. Inter Milan has scored six goals in three games at home in UCL play, scoring in all three games at home in UCL play.

Marcus Thuram has led the way for Inter in domestic league play. He has 13 goals with four assists in Serie A this year, while he has one goal in UCL play this year. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez has been great in UCL play. He has two goals in UCL play, tied for the team lead in goals in UCL play. He has nine goals and three assists in Serie A play. Finally, Hakan Calhanoglu has two goals in UCL play this year.

Inter Milan has been dominant on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just one goal so far in UCL play. That one goal was in their loss to Bayer Leverkusen 1-0. Still, they have six clean sheets so far in UCL play and have not given up a goal at home in UCL play.

Why Monaco Will Win

Moncao has scored well in UCL play. They have scored in six of their seven UCL games while scoring 13 times over the seven games. That is good for 1.86 goals per game in UCL play. They have not scored as well on the road, scoring in two of three games, and averaging just one goal per game in UCL play on the road this year.

Eliesse Ben Seghir has been great this year for Monaco. In Ligue 1 play he has five goals with three assists this year, while he has one goal in UCL play this year. Meanwhile, Wilfried Singo, Maghnes Akliouche, and Takumi Minamino all have two goals and an assist so far in UCL play. Finally, Breel Embolo has four goals and two assists in Serie A play, while having a goal and two assists in UCL play.

Monaco has been solid on defense, but not dominant. They have conceded ten goals over their seven games, good for 1.43 goals per game. They have also allowed five goals in three games on the road this year. Still, they have a clean sheet on the road in Champions League play.

Final Inter Milan-Monaco Prediction & Pick

The major difference in this game will be the Inter Milan defense. They have allowed just one goal in Champions League play this year. That was to Bayer Leverkusen, who has scored the same amount of goals in UCL play as Monaco. Still, Inter Milan has not given up a goal at home so far in UCL play. Regardless, Inter Milan has scored more than one goal just once in UCL play. That game was against Crvena Zvezda, who has allowed the fourth most goals in UCL play. Expect a low-scoring game in this one, and take the under.

Final Inter Milan-Monaco Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 (+126)