Finland and Scotland lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Finland-Scotland prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Finland women's national soccer team, also known as the Boreal Owls, represents Finland in international women's soccer. The team is controlled by the Football Association of Finland (SPL/FBF) and has had some players who are considered to be among the best in women's soccer.

The Scotland women's national football team represents Scotland in international women's football competitions. Since 1998, the team has been governed by the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

Here are the Finland-Scotland soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Finland-Scotland Odds

Finland: +210

Scotland: +115

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -120

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Finland vs. Scotland

TV: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Alba

Stream: N/A

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Why Finland Can Beat Scotland

As of August 2022, the team is ranked 29th in the FIFA World ranking. The team surprised the female soccer world by reaching the semi-finals of the 2005 European Championship, having drawn with Sweden and beaten Denmark. Finland hosted the 2009 EC finals.

During the 2023 Cyprus Women's Cup, The Boreal Owls won all three games against Croatia, Romania, and Hungary, scoring 16 goals to one. Linda Sallstrom had four goals in the tourney while Jenny Danielsson, Jutta Rantala, and Eveliina Summanen had two goals individually.

In the UEFA Women's EURO 2025, Finland is in Group C with Germany, Iceland, and Northern Ireland. Finland has won all of its last five matches, including victories against Croatia, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. In the upcoming Nations League this September, Finland is in League B Group 2 with Croatia, Romania, and Slovakia.

Finland is home to great footballers such as Laura Österberg Kalmari, Sanna Valkonen, and Anne Mäkinen. Linda Sällström has 51 goals in 120 appearances and will be looking to add more in this match. Emmi Alanen has 21 goals and 97 caps for the squad. Anna Westerlund looks to add to her 145 caps for the national team.

Why Scotland Can Beat Finland

The Scotland women's team has been steadily growing in recent years and has achieved some notable successes. Scotland qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in 2019 and qualified for their first UEFA Women's Championship in 2017. Currently, the team was 23rd in the FIFA Women's World Rankings.

Initially, the team struggled to gain recognition and support, but interest in women's football grew over time. Scotland made its first appearance in a major tournament in 2017, qualifying for the UEFA Women's Euro held in the Netherlands. Since their debut in major tournaments, Scotland has participated in the UEFA Women's Euro and the FIFA Women's World Cup. In the UEFA Women's Euro 2017, Scotland reached the tournament's final stages for the first time, making it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by England. They narrowly missed out on qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, finishing third in their qualifying group.

For this year, Scotland participated in the Pnatar Cup, finishing in third place. They won 2-1 against the Philippines, drew with second-placers Wales, and lost 2-0 to winners Iceland. In addition, Scotland has won the last three international friendly games. They won against Australia (0-1), Costa Rica (4-0), and Northern Ireland (3-0). The Scots have won one time in three previous games with Finland, but they will hope for a repeat of their 7-2 win in September 2011.

The Scots will not be present in the upcoming World Cup. They will be busy preparing for the Nations League in September. They are placed in League A Group 1 together with Belgium, England, and Netherlands. Manager Pedro Martínez Losa and captain Rachel Corsie will be putting in their best efforts to put the team in the best position.

Erin Cuthbert has 21 goals in 59 caps. The likes of Martha Thomas, Caroline Weir, and Lisa Evans have more than 10 goals individually. Other serviceable members of the nation are Fiona Brown, Emma Watson, Sophie Howard, and Emma Mukandi.

Final Finland-Scotland Prediction & Pick

Finland will be adamant to push and extend their winning streak. However, Scotland is also a dominant force even in unfamiliar territory. Both teams can put in goals but Scotland takes this win in Finland's ground.

Final Finland-Scotland Prediction & Pick: Scotland (+115), Over 2.5 goals (-120)