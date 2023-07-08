Swifties were in for a surprise during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. Taylor Swift debuted her new music video for “I Can See You,” which starred her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

“I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music,” Swift wrote via Instagram later on Friday. “I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad a–!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to [his wife, Taylor Dome] for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors.”

However, that wasn't all Swift had as a surprise for her fans on Friday. She also brought the Twilight star out on stage with her.

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift said to the crowd per social media footage via US Weekly. “He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

Lautner married his wife Taylor Dome, in November 2022. Lautner followed up Swift's sentiment and added how he truly admires her artistry and who she is as a person.

“Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind, and I’m honored to know you,” Lautner said.

Take a look at the “I Can See You” video below: