Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner came together to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme. On the set of Swift's “I Can See You” music video, the three of them shared a photo where they all looked and pointed at one another, per People.

Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, and wife Taylor Dome Lautner all make fun of the fact that they all have the same first name. What's funnier is that Lautner has a type — Taylors. The meme comes from the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon's season 1 episode “Double Identity,” and the screenshot has had a second life in recent years.

Swift posted the photo of the three of them shortly after the release of her long-awaited re-recorded 2010 version of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The album features the track “Back to December,” inspired by Swift's brief relationship with Lautner. And while on her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, the singer brought Lautner on stage.

Before introducing him to the audience, Swift said, “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

The Twilight actor shared his warm feelings towards Swift as well, saying, “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.”