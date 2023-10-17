A showdown between Prime Video's mightiest superheroes has piqued the curiosity of fans. ‘Invincible' creators think Omni-man's victory is certain versus Homelander.

But the real battle has yet to come. On one side stands Homelander, the formidable yet villainous ‘Supe' from ‘The Boys.' Opposing him is Invincible, a genuinely heroic animated superhero, poised to give Homelander a run for his money.

The outcome of this hypothetical battle remains hotly debated. With even the creators of ‘Invincible' acknowledging the uncertainty.

Initially, ‘Invincible,' based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, stirred the discussion. The trio contemplated potential confrontations involving Invincible.

Ottley mused about a face-off between Homelander and Omni-Man, Invincible's significantly more powerful father, asserting Omni-Man's victory in that matchup versus Homelander.

Robert Kirkman has talked with #TheBoys producers and they all agree that Omni-Man would easily 'trash' Homelander pic.twitter.com/lN40OCxkAr — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 17, 2023

“So I've actually talked to (The Boys producers) Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg about this, and they have conceded that Homelander is significantly less powerful than Omni-Man, and that Omni-Man would trash Homelander easily,” Kirkman said.

The creators concur that Omni-Man would best Homelander. But the scenario differs when Invincible enters the equation. Walker suggests that the outcome depends on Invincible's stage of development. Although the “end of series Invincible” undoubtedly triumphs.

Kirkman elaborates, emphasizing Homelander's distinct power set, akin to Superman's, which could pose a challenge to an early-series Invincible. However, with experience and transitioning to a blue and black costume, Invincible could confidently defeat Homelander, signaling a turning point in his superhero career.

The debate remains open, sparking curiosity among fans of both series. To witness the ultimate face-off between these iconic heroes, viewers can stream ‘Invincible' and ‘The Boys' on Prime Video.