Adult animated superhero series Invincible will be getting a second season, as confirmed by Amazon. Here are all of the information you need to know about Invincible Season 2, including its release date, cast, plot, and other pertinent details.

Invincible Season 2 Release Date: “Late 2023”

The Invincible Season 2 release date was formally announced through a new official teaser by Amazon Prime Video. The Invincible Season 2 release date was revealed to be coming out in “Late 2023.” No specific date, and no specific month yet, but we can expect the show to come out around Q3 or Q4 of 2023.

The official teaser trailer showed Invincible, voiced by Steven Yeun, enjoying a meal in a burger joint with his buddy Allen the Alien, voiced by Seth Rogen. As an Amazon Original, the show will be exclusively available on Prime Video.

Invincible Season 2 Plot Details

Invincible is an animated series based on the comic book series of the same name, written by Robert Kirkman. The animated series follows closely the story of the comics, following the superhero Invincible aka Mark Grayson, the son of the former superhero Omni-Man, the most powerful person on the planet. After the conclusion of season 1, it has been revealed that Mark’s father, Omni-Man, is actually an alien that was sent to Earth as an advance party for an upcoming invasion. Omni-Man spared Invincible after Invincible sided with Earth at the end of season 1 because he is his son, although Omni-Man wanted Invincible to join him.

Now, in season 2, Invincible has just recovered, but the invasion of Omni-Man’s Viltrum Empire has yet to come. As Allen warns Mark and the other superheroes of the impending invasion, it is up to Invincible and The Guardians to prepare Earth’s defenses against an upcoming alien fleet.

Invincible Season 2 Cast and Characters

Most of the cast returns for the second season, reprising their roles.

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson / Invincible – the main character of the series who gained his superpowers at the age of 17.

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson – Mark’s human mother, who has entered a state of drunkenness as she tries to reconcile with the departure of her husband.

J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man – Invincible’s father who turns out to be an alien invader sent as advance party, spending his years on Earth undercover by marrying to a human

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins / Atom Eve – A former superhero who gave up her post as part of the Teen Team and The Guardians when her ex-boyfriend Rex cheats on another superhero, Dupli-Kate.

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell – Mark’s human best friend.

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman – The Director of the Global Defense Agency, a clandestine organization that organizes global superhero responses.

Zachary Quinto / Ross Marquand as Rudolph Connors / Robot – A deformed individual who operates a series of robotic drones using his wealth and is the leader of The Guardians.

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sload / Rex Splode – Samantha’s ex-boyfriend who has stepped up to the plate in answering Earth’s call for defenses when Omni-Man betrayed the planet

Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate – A member of The Guardians who can replicate herself.

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae – A member of The Guardians who can manipulate her size.

Grey Griffin / Kevin Michael Richardson as Amanda / Monster Girl – A member of The Guardians who can transform into an ogre.

Khary Payton as Markus Grumshaw / Black Samson – A member of The Guardians who dons an armored super-suit.

Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett – Mark’s classmate and girlfriend.

Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins – Blue-skinned, hyper-powerful, super-genius superhumans who are at odds with The Guardians.

Mark Hammill as Art Roesnbaum – A Superhero suit tailor.

Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood – A demon detective who escaped Hell to seek justice for others and save his soul.

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien – An assessor from another world who mistakes Earth for the planet Urath.

And that’s everything we know so far about Invincible. Stay tuned here in this space and in this article for more information about Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series. We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more about the actual release date for Invincible, and for any additional story beats or cast information that might come up later on. For everything else on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.