A notable omission from WWE's first WrestleMania 42 trailer was former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

However, legendary star Bully Ray has an idea for a second ad that includes Ripley. He seems very passionate about Ripley being included in the marketing material.

“Deal Me in Boys.” 🤔Who does @bullyray5150 want to see join this #WrestleMania Teaser Card Game? Find out who he would add if he hand the pencil plus Uncle Bully's #WWENXT Recap on the #BustedOpen247 Podcast#BOAD | #ProWrestlingNation247 pic.twitter.com/uvoHOXP4xp — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'd love to see a follow-up commercial where they're at the table playing poker, and you hear a door slam, and you see a female sit down, and all you hear is, ‘Deal me in, boys,'” Bully Ray pitched. “And the camera pans up, and it's Rhea Ripley. I think people would love that.

“Almost like a ‘to be continued' from the first commercial, and that would make sense for that one stack of chips that's sitting there that is not being represented by anybody. Now, I get it, that stack of chips could be there just to bring some extra color to the poster, but why would there be an extra stack of chips at the poker table? I don't think [Paul] Heyman's playing, I don't think Hunter [Hearst Helmsley] is playing, I don't think. That one spot could be for somebody. Maybe it's for Rhea, we'll see,” he continued.

Rhea Ripley isn't in WWE's first WrestleMania 42 trailer

Article Continues Below

The first commercial for WrestleMania 42 features four of WWE's top male stars, but no women are in it. Paul “Triple H ” Levesque opens it by introducing the guys at the table.

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar are all playing at the poker table. Triple H and Paul Heyman watch from the shadows.

There is a chance for a sequel commercial. Perhaps it will represent some of the women's roster with names like Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, or Bayley.

Ripley is one of WWE's top stars, and she will likely be part of the marketing campaign for WrestleMania 42 in some capacity. We'll have to wait and see if Bully Ray's pitch comes to fruition.