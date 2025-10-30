Over 20 years ago, WWE star John Cena released his first and only studio album, You Can't See Me, which still resonates with some, such as Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio was recently listening to the album, as he shared on his Instagram Stories. He posted a picture of his car's stereo system, which was playing “Right Now” from Cena's lone WWE album.

While he didn't write anything over it, it's clear he was jamming out to Cena's music. Perhaps this could lead to a match between the two.

Dominik Mysterio listening to John Cena's album

Cena only has a handful of dates left on his farewell tour. He will presumably be at Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29, 2025, in San Diego, California, the hometown of Mysterio.

Before that, though, Cena will appear on two episodes of Monday Night RAW. He will appear at two episodes of RAW before Survivor Series on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. Those are two other options for Cena to face Mysterio, should WWE not want to run that match during a PLE.

WWE star John Cena's only album

On May 10, 2005, Cena's first and only album, You Can't See Me, was released via Columbia and WWE. He recorded with his cousin, Tha Trademarc. It also features guest spots from Esoteric and Bumpy Knuckles.

Of course, the album features his entrance song, “The Time Is Now,” which Cena performed. It also features “Right Now,” “Bad, Bad Man,” and “Know to Rep.”

You Can't See Me was released as an extension of Cena's rapping gimmick. He was the “Doctor of Thuganomics” early in his career. Later in his career, he appeared on two of Wiz Khalifa's songs, “All Day” and “Breaks,” as part of the WWE 2K15 soundtrack. He also contributed a piano cover of Mötley Crüe's “Home Sweet Home” to the Peacemaker soundtrack.

Now, Cena is winding down his year-long farewell tour. After it ends, he will hang up the jean shorts and baseball caps. Only a few dates remain before he closes his career out at the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. Fans are getting ready for him to call it a career. Before then, he has a few more matches to deliver.