Iowa football has a new offensive coordinator. Tim Lester is joining the Hawkeyes after working in the NFL this season.

Iowa football is hiring a new offensive coordinator. The Hawkeyes are bringing in Green Bay Packers assistant Tim Lester to lead the school's offense, per 247 Sports. Lester has worked as a senior analyst for the Packers.

Iowa has been known for several years for having one of the best defenses in the Big Ten conference. The Iowa football offense hasn't been as stellar. In 2023, the Hawkeyes didn't score a single point in the last two games of the season, against Michigan or Tennessee. Both were high-profile games, as the Hawkeyes got blanked 26-0 in the Big Ten championship before getting crushed 35-0 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl by the Volunteers.

Lester is a familiar name in the college ranks. He worked as the head coach at Western Michigan from 2017-22. At the school, Lester posted a 37-32 record in six seasons. He won seven or more games in three of the years he was with the Broncos. Lester also worked as a head football coach at Division 2 St. Joseph's and Elmhurst University in Illinois, a Division 3 school. He also served as an assistant at Syracuse and Purdue.

Iowa football finished the 2023 season with a 10-4 record, losing in the Big Ten championship. Lester will work to improve a Hawkeyes offense that failed to score at least 20 points eight times in 14 games. The Big Ten is welcoming Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA into the conference for 2024 competition, undoubtedly bringing even more talent to the league.

Iowa football kicks off its 2024 season on August 31 against Illinois State. The Hawkeyes also have non conference games with Troy and in-state rival Iowa State, before kicking off conference play against Minnesota on September 21.