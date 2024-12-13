Former Iowa State basketball player Georges Niang is watching his old team this season. Niang released a social media post after his old school took down Iowa, 89-80.

Niang made his feelings known while also posting a picture of Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Expand Tweet

“I’m thinking the same thing coach when are they gunna learn!!” Niang said on X, formerly Twitter.

Iowa State basketball is doing very well under Otzelberger, who is in his fourth season with the team. The head coach has Iowa State rolling once again this season, after the Cyclones took the Cy-Hawk Trophy in a recent game. The Cyclones are 8-1 on the year.

Niang is currently playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The forward is averaging more than 8 points a game, while grabbing 3.8 rebounds a contest.

The Cavaliers forward is one of the best hoopers to ever put on the sneakers for Iowa State. Niang was named the Big 12 Tournament MVP in 2015, and was twice named a first-team conference selection. Niang scored more than 2,000 points at Iowa State.

Iowa State basketball is a contender in the Big 12 once again this season

The Cyclones are looking to make their fourth consecutive NCAA tournament under Otzelberger. He's been to the Sweet 16 twice in the last three seasons. Otzelberger has resurrected the Iowa State basketball program after some tough years under Steve Prohm.

Iowa State basketball is once again ranked and projected to finish near the top of the Big 12. The conference is under major renovation, as four new schools are in the league this year. Those are: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Big 12 conference schools will also play 20 conference games this year, instead of the usual 18 contests.

Iowa State has competition in the Big 12 this season for a possible championship run. Houston, Kansas, Baylor and Arizona are just a few of the teams looking to capture a title. Even teams like West Virginia and Colorado have started the season with some upset wins. It looks like the Big 12 will be the hardest league once again in college basketball.

Otzelberger immediately found success in Ames, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the coach. He spent two years at UNLV, where he finished with an overall losing record. Otzelberger also coached at South Dakota State, where he took the Jackrabbits to the NCAA tournament twice.

Iowa State basketball next plays Omaha on Sunday. The Cyclones open their conference schedule with Colorado on December 30. Niang will clearly keep following his team as it continues its journey.