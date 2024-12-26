ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nashville, Tennessee is the site for this bowl game as Iowa faces Missouri on Monday. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Iowa-Missouri prediction and pick.

Iowa-Missouri Last Game – Matchup History

Iowa is 8-4 on the year and ended the season strong. After losses to Iowa State, Ohio State, and Michigan State, they would finish the season going 5-1. While they lost to UCLA and would be close with Nebraska to end the year, the other three games were two-plus-score victories. Meanwhile, Missouri is 9-3 on the year. They opened up 6-1, with the only loss being to Texas A&M. Missouri would then fall to Alabama, before a win over Oklahoma and a loss to South Carolina. They did end the season with two straight wins, beating Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Overall Series: These two teams have faced 13 times before, with Missouri leading the all-time series 7-6. The last time they faced was the 2010 Insight Bowl, where Iowa won the game 27-24.

Here are the Iowa-Missouri College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa-Missouri Odds

Iowa: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +125

Missouri: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 40.5 (-106)

Under: 40.5 (-114)

How to Watch Iowa vs. Missouri

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa is 64th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 119th in yards per game. They are 21st in the run while sitting 132nd in the passing game. With Cade McNamara in the transfer portal, it will be Brendan Sullivan starting this game. He completed 24 of 35 passes this year for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Still, he has two interceptions.

In the receiving game, Jacob Gill has led the way. He has brought in 32 receptions for 382 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Luke Lachey has 27 receptions for 227 yards. Finally, Reece Vander Zee has 14 receptions for 176 yards and three scores. Still, this is a team that has relied on the running game. Kaleb Johnson will not be playing in this one, but Kamari Moulton is ready to step up. He has 377 yards this year, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while scoring two e. Further, Jaziun Patterson has run for 235 yards and two scores.

Iowa is 12th in opponent points per game while sitting 22nd in opponent yards per game. They are 28th against the run while sitting 37th against the passing game. Jay Higgins has been great this year. He leads the team with 118 tackles while having a sack, five pass breakups, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri is 68th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 60th in yards per game. They are 50th in the run while sitting 82st in the passing game. Brady Cook has led the way for the Missouri offense. He has completed 183 of 289 passes for 2,248 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has nine touchdowns with two interceptions. Cook has been sacked 20 times this year but still has run for 169 yards and five touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Missouri will be without Luther Burden. Still, Theo Wease Jr. has 55 receptions for 809 yards and three touchdowns. Furthermore, Brett Norfleet has 26 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, it is Nate Noel who leads the way. He has run for 804 yards and three scores this year. Further, Marcus Carroll has run for 578 yards and 12 scores this year.

Missouri is 28th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 32nd in opponent yards per game. They are 46th against the run while sitting 35th against the pass. Johnny Walker Jr has been great this year. He has 7.5 sacks, with three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Daylan Carnell has six pass breakups, with two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Final Iowa-Missouri Prediction & Pick

The weakest unit on the field in this game is the Iowa passing game, which is going to be fine for Iowa, considering Missouri is stronger against the pass than against the run. Both offensive units are missing major parts. Missouri will be without their big-play threat in Luther Burden, while Kaleb Johnson is out for Iowa. Still, Luther Burden was the big play threat, he was not the focus of the offense. Kaleb Johnson has been almost the entire offense for Iowa. Iowa does have the better defense, but they may not be able to score in this one. Missouri might struggle to score but should score enough. If they can get a turnover in this game, they will win with ease.

Final Iowa-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri ML (-150)