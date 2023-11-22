Nebraksa aims for bowl eligibility as we continue our College Football odds series with an Iowa-Nebraska prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Nebraksa aims for bowl eligibility as they face off with Iowa. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Iowa-Nebraska prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Iowa comes into the game sitting at 9-2 on the year and will be playing for the Big Ten championship against the winner of Ohio State and Michigan. In conference play, they have lost just twice. First, it was a 31-0 loss to Penn State, and then they lost to Minnesota 12-10. Since then, they have won three straight games, including last week against Illinois. In that game, Iowa scored their first points through a safety and would be down 3-2 at the end of the first quarter. This would result in a 10-9 lead for Illinois at the half. Illinois extended it to 13-9 in the fourth, but Iowa scored with 4:43 left in the game to take a 15-13 lead after a blocked extra point. They would hold onto that score to win.

Meanwhile, Nebraska can make their first bowl game since 2016 with a win. They come into the game sitting at 5-6 on the year. Still, they are on a three-game losing streak. Last time out, it was a loss to Wisconsin. Nebraska took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but would lead only 14-10 at the half. In the third quarter Wisconsin scored to take the lead, and then four seconds left in the game, Nebraska tied the game with a field goal. They would all in overtime though, falling 24-17.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa-Nebraska Odds

Iowa: +2.5 (-110)

Nebraska: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 26.5 (-114)

Under: 26.5 (-106)

How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska Week 13

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread

Deacon Hill has taken over as the starting quarterback for Iowa since the injury to Cade McNamara. He has completed 86 of 171 passes for 882 yards this year with five touchdowns. Still, he has had issues protecting the ball overall. he has five interceptions this year, and another 12 turnover-worthy passes on the year.

Meanwhile, Iowas primarily moves the ball on the ground. It is Leshon Williams who leads the way. He has 665 yards on the year with a touchdown. He has been great after contact with 405 yards after contact this year. Meanwhile, Kaleb Johnson has been solid as well. He has 385 yards on the ground with three scores.

The leading receiver for the Hawkeyes is still Erick All. He has 299 yards on the year and three touchdowns. He has also not played since week seven against Wisconsin. That leaves Nico Ragaini as the top current receiver. He has 213 yards this year but has not scored.

What has gotten Iowas so many wins is their defense. They rank seventh in the nation in total defense this year. In scoring defense, Iowa is third in the nation. Against the rush, Iowa ranks 18th, while sitting tenth against the pass this year. Joe Evans leads the way on the pass rush. He comes in with six of the 20 sacks for Iowa. He also has 31 quarterback pressures. The run defense is led by Jay Harris, who has 41 stops for offensive failures this year while having 66 overall tackles. In coverage it is Sebastian Castro who leads the way, He has three interceptions this year, while not allowing a touchdown.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread

Last game, it was Chubba Purdy who got the start for Nebraska. He will be making the start again in this game. Last time out he completed 15 of 24 passes, but for just 169 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception in the game. Meanwhile, he was solid on the ground. He ran for 125 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown in the game.

The leader on the ground was quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who has 587 yards on the ground and five scores, but he is out for this one. That makes the leading rusher coming into the game Anthony Grant. He has 397 yards this year and three scores. Meanwhile. Emmett Johnson comes in with 384 yards and two scores.

The receiving game does not have a lot to work with. Billy Kemp is the leading receiver but comes in with just 289 yards on the year and one score. He is followed by Thomas Fidone who has 251 yards and four scores this year. Nebraksas has just two receivers with more than one touchdown through the air this year. One is Fidone, and the other is Jaylen Llyod, who has two. Also, only two pass catchers have played in all 11 games this year. That is Fidone and Alex Bullock, who has 186 yards and a score.

Nebraska comes in another game on defense and ranks 15th in the NCAA. They are 19th in scoring defense while being fifth against the rush and 58th against the pass. Nebraska comes into the game with 38 sacks this year. Jimari Butler leads the way with seven of them while having 25 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Nash Hutmacher and Luke Reimer both come in with six sacks. In coverage, Nebraska has eight interceptions on the year while allowing just 14 touchdowns. Tommi Hill comes into the game with three of those interceptions, while he has also dropped two. He has allowed just one touchdown this year. He has an NFL quarterback rating against him of just 49.0.

Final Iowa-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very low-scoring game. Neither offense is very good, while both defenses are solid. Both teams also struggle heavily to throw the ball and will focus on the running game. This will move the clock quickly and result in a lower-scoring game as well. The question of this game will be motivation. Nebraska has all the pressure to make a bowl game. Meanwhile, Iowa has nothing to play for. They are in the Big Ten title game, and they will not be making a New Year's Six bowl without winning that game. That makes the focus for them the title game, not this one. The prediction in this Iowa-Nebraska game is a low-scoring Nebraska win.

Final Iowa-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -2.5 (-110) and Under 26.5 (-106)