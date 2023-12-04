Iowa faces Purdue on Monday. Our college basketball odds series includes our Iowa Purdue prediction, odds, and pick.

The Purdue Boilermakers are still the clear-cut favorite to win the Big Ten championship this season in men's basketball. No other Big Ten team is likely to match Purdue over the course of a full season, though Wisconsin and Ohio State are beginning to play better. However, while Purdue is still the favorite in the Big Ten, the March outlook for this team is still less than great. Purdue once again stumbled at Northwestern in a Big Ten basketball season. The Boilermakers lost at Northwestern one season ago, and they lost again in Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday night in the conference opener.

The story was very familiar for the Boilermakers: Zach Edey was fantastic and did everything he possibly could to help Purdue win. Edey dominated his matchup and gave the Boilermakers maximum production. The guards, however, didn't hit enough shots and didn't do enough to help Edey inside. This is how Purdue lost to Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Tournament. It is normally how Purdue loses on the few occasions when things go wrong. This backcourt will simply have to evolve, figure things out, and become more consistent if the Boilermakers are going to author a successful March journey this season.

Here are the Iowa-Purdue College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Iowa-Purdue Odds

Iowa Hawkeyes: +12.5 (-102)

Purdue Boilermakers: -12.5 (-120)

Over: 162.5 (-115)

Under: 162.5 (-105)

How To Watch Iowa vs Purdue

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Iowa Could Cover the Spread

The Hawkeyes can see why — and how — Purdue falls short of hopes and expectations. Fran McCaffery and his coaching staff were able to study the Purdue-Northwestern game from Friday night and get a good look at two different Big Ten opponents for the coming season. The film study will show the obvious: Zach Edey can get his numbers and pile up his own statistics, but if Iowa can contain everyone else on the Purdue roster and limit the supporting cast, it can have success. When the book on an opponent is so obvious and the scouting report is so clear, the ability of a coaching staff to formulate a game plan becomes a little easier. Iowa should be able to focus on what it needs to do to contain Purdue. The Hawkeyes can keep the game close and competitive enough to cover the double-digit spread in this contest. Iowa might not win, but a loss by eight or nine points seems like a very reasonable scenario for a final outcome.

Why Purdue Could Cover the Spread

The Boilermakers are going to be extremely angry and motivated after their loss to Northwestern. You are going to see a very fired up team on the floor in a home game. Purdue will draw energy from its fans and determination from the fact that it really can't afford to fall to 0-2 in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers will surge in the early going and grab a quick 10-point lead. From that point onward, they would only need to outscore Iowa by a small margin (three points) over the remainder of the game to cover the spread. There's a pretty decent chance that Purdue will get an 18- to 20-point lead in this game, such that if Iowa makes a mini-rally late in the game, it still won't be enough to drag the point spread below 13.

Final Iowa-Purdue Prediction & Pick

The fact that Purdue is coming off a loss should make the Boilermakers very focused and dialed in. That should enable them to blow the doors off this game. Take Purdue.



Final Iowa-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -12.5