Iowa vs. LSU's Elite Eight matchup was one of the biggest and most important games in women's college basketball history. The rematch of last year's National Championship Game saw Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes get their revenge and advance to the Final Four.
Their next March Madness matchup will be just as big, as Clark will take on college basketball's other massive star, Paige Bueckers. Bueckers plays for UConn, the most prestigious team in women's basketball, and the two school's Final Four matchup is sure to be a thriller, as Iowa's last game against LSU was. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the game.
When and where is the Women's Final Four?
The Women's Final Four is on Friday, April 5, and Iowa will take on UConn at 9:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will follow NC State's matchup against South Carolina.
How to watch Iowa vs. UConn
Both Women's Final Four games will be on ESPN and ESPN2, but you can also stream the events with fuboTV or ESPN+.
Date: Friday, April 5 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse — Cleveland, Ohio
TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)
Odds: Iowa -3.5
Storylines
Iowa vs. LSU was legendary. The broadcast brought in 12.3 million viewers, which was not only the most ever for a women's college basketball game, but it was even more than recent high-profile sporting events like four of the five games in last year's NBA Finals and every World Series game from last year.
Iowa vs. UConn has the potential to be just as big. Obviously, Caitlin Clark is the biggest name in women's college basketball, but it wasn't always that way. Clarks has tons of records to her name, most notably the all-time scoring record for both men's and women's basketball. Even against LSU, she added to her resume by becoming the all-time three-point leader after knocking down nine shots from deep.
Her collegiate heroics make her the surefire future number-one overall WNBA Draft pick, but Paige Bueckers came into college as the top-ranked player in 2020. Bueckers even came out of the gates as the clear top dog, as she became the first freshman ever to be named National Player of the Year. Unfortunately, Bueckers missed a good chunk of her sophomore season and her entire junior year because of injuries, and her time off allowed Clark to become the best player in the nation.
Bueckers is back and better than ever, though, and she has UConn back in the Final Four for the 20th time this century. With 11 national titles, UConn is the powerhouse in women's college basketball, but they haven't won a championship since 2016. Alongside Bueckers is Aaliyah Edwards, who is averaging 17.6 points per game. The duo is more than capable of getting the team back to the National Championship Game, but getting past Clark is going to be easier said than done.
Clark is always great, but she turns things up a notch in the biggest games when she has extra motivation. That motivation will be there in the Final Four because UConn was Clark's dream school. According to Clark, UConn didn't show the same interest, as Geno Auriemma didn't ever communicate with Clark or her family about attending the school.
In a revenge game of sorts against LSU, Clark dropped 41 points and had one of the best games of her career. It would be safe to predict that she will have a similarly jaw-dropping performance in the Final Four as a way to get back at UConn, but will it be enough to top the Huskies?