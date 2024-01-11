Caitlin Clark's triple-double drives Hawkeyes' win, flexing their strength with multiple players hitting double figures.

In a game that highlights her as growing legend in women's basketball, Iowa Hawkeyes' guard Caitlin Clark achieved her second consecutive triple-double, contributing to the team's decisive 96-71 victory over Purdue this Wednesday. Clark's display of skill not only led Iowa to win but also marked a significant personal milestone, being the 15th triple-double of her career.

Clark's impact on the hame was undeniable, with her tallying 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Boilermakers. This comes on the heels of another impressive game last Friday, where she had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against Rutgers. This isn't the first time Clark has achieved back-to-back triple-doubles; she previously accomplished this on Jan. 20.

“That's when we're at our best,” Clark said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “When we have multiple people scoring in double figures, that makes us really hard to guard. We're going to need that consistently going forward. This is one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten. (It) gives you a headache; their band's loud, their fans are loud. So credit to them. I thought we played a great game tonight.”

Her impressive shooting, going eight of 18 from the field and six of 14 from the 3-point range, was a key factor in the game. The Hawkeyes, as a team, excelled, with five players scoring in double figures and a collective shooting accuracy of 53.2% from the field and 45.5% from the 3-point line.

Clark's fourth triple-double of the season places her second only to former Baylor star center Brittney Griner in terms of triple-doubles with at least 25 points. With a career total of 3,244 points, Clark is close to surpassing Griner for fourth place and is within reach of breaking Kelsey Plum's record as the NCAA women's career leader in scoring.

Looking ahead, the Hawkeyes, currently 16-1, are set for a match on Saturday against No. 14 Indiana, who are also enjoying a winning streak. Both teams are undefeated in Big Ten play.

“Indiana is playing great basketball right now,” Clark said, recalling last season's games that included an 86-85 Iowa victory sealed by Clark's buzzer-beating 3-pointer. “I know our crowd's going to be really amped up for that one. It's gonna be a fun matchup.”