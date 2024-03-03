Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark broke Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday, and the Indiana Fever took to X to congratulate her, which obviously got attention because Clark is expected to be the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA Draft, in which the Fever hold the first selection.
congratulations to Caitlin Clark on passing Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record. 🔥
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) March 3, 2024
This week, Caitlin Clark announced that she would officially be entering the WNBA Draft after this season is over with the Iowa women's basketball program. It is not a surprise, but Clark technically could have returned for another season before moving onto the WNBA.
Every expectation is that Clark will be selected with the No. 1 pick by the Fever in the draft to pair her with last year's No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston. The duo of Clark and Aliyah Boston is one that Indiana hopes would become one of the best in the WNBA and lead to a championship down the line.
For now, Clark will focus on finishing out the season with Iowa and taking that next step to being national champions. Last year, the Hawkeyes lost in the national championship game to LSU.
This year, Clark and Iowa will have to contend with programs like South Carolina, Ohio State, Texas, Stanford and others in March. It will be worth monitoring where Iowa ends up when the brackets get released. Depending on how the Hawkeyes perform in the Big Ten tournament, they could still earn a top seed in one of the regions.
For fans, they can appreciate yet another record broken by Clark. The Fever likely are having visions of Clark breaking records with them in the WNBA.