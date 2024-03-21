The legend of Caitlin Clark will always be remembered as one that sparked a history-setting run in the Iowa women's basketball program. Coach Lisa Bluder has helped propel her into stardom from the Big Ten conference and beyond. However, she was not initially set on being part of the Hawkeyes. Had the timeline shifted for a bit, the NCAA all-time leading scorer would have been part of Notre Dame under Coach Muffet McGraw and it was all because of one movie.
Clark's affinity for Rudy (1993)
You heard that right! The biggest pull that Notre Dame had over all the other programs in the Caitlin Clark sweepstakes was Sean Astin. It wasn't Coach Muffet McGraw's record or the history of the program. Rudy, a film in 1993, could have caused an incursion in this timeline. She recalled what happened on the day of her college decision, via Wright Thompson of ESPN.
“My family wanted me to go to Notre Dame. At the end of the day, they were like, you make the decision for yourself. But it's NOTRE DAME! ‘Rudy' was one of my favorite movies. How could you not pick Notre Dame?” Clark declared.
More than the 1993 film about the Fighting Irish having a chokehold over her family, the high school she went to always held South Bend in great regard. Dowling Catholic High School had its top students head to Notre Dame. When she got the call from Coach Muffet McGraw to visit, Caitlin Clark immediately jumped on the opportunity. However, she did not love it as much as how the others did.
At the point of Clark heading to South Bend, the Iowa basketball coaching staff already knew that she had a decision. Then, a huge buzz hit the phone of Coach Lisa Bluder's phone, Jan Jensen. A slew of words that felt unreal for everyone in the Hawkeyes system followed after.
“Yeah, I've changed my mind,” were the words that confirmed it.
Clark was headed to Iowa and set on making Carver-Hawkeye Stadium her home. But, that did not mean that she was not intimidated by her now-coach.
“I'm 17 years old and I'm sitting in my room. I'm sweating my a** off and I'm about to call her. She is an intimidating individual. She was really understanding and kinda knew, she was great. Then I called Coach Bluder.”
A star is born in Iowa
Since then, the rest has been history for Lisa Bluder's Iowa women's basketball program. Clark has made them a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten conference and throughout the nation. Her recent success saw her notch the records of Pete Maravich, Kelsey Plum, and Lynette Woodard. All of them are big names in the realm of college basketball who have left indelible marks that will span throughout history.
Moreover, Clark is all about team success. She proved naysayers wrong by snapping the 15-game winning streak of the Ohio State Buckeyes and leaving them looking for answers. A big win in the conference tournament came after as they steamrolled their way against tough opponents in Michigan and Nebraska.
Her next conquest is the national title. After falling short and getting trolled by Angel Reese and LSU last year, she has a statement to make. A message to say that she has not only arrived but she will be here to dominate women's basketball for years to come.