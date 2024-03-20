In a revealing insight into the dynamics of the Iowa women's basketball team, Caitlin Clark's teammates offer candid reflections on the challenges and rewards of playing alongside a rising star. Amidst Clark's rise to fame, her teammates have become an integral part of her journey, providing support and understanding as she navigates the complexities of collegiate athletics.
Clark's teammates, affectionately known as her tribe, have witnessed firsthand the weight of her superstardom. From emotional outbursts to moments of vulnerability, they have stood by her side, recognizing the immense pressure she faces both on and off the court. As Clark's profile continues to soar, her teammates acknowledge the sacrifices she makes and the burdens she carries as the face of the team.
“Everybody thinks they want to be Caitlin,” Kate Martin once said, via Wright Thompson of ESPN. “I don't know if you want to be Caitlin … The crown she wears is heavy.”
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder added, “I think she likes strong people. People that are good leaders. People who will use their voice.”
Unity in adversity
Despite the pressures of fame and competition, Clark's teammates remain united in their shared experiences and mutual support. From celebrating victories to navigating setbacks, they stand together as a testament to the power of teamwork and camaraderie.
Following a collision with an Ohio State fan during a chaotic courtstorming after Ohio State beat Iowa in January, Clark found herself in need of her teammates' support. Without hesitation, they rallied around her, demonstrating unwavering solidarity in the face of adversity.
“I see Caitlin on the ground and I just start seeing red,” Martin said.
After the Ohio State game, Clark got a text from Monika Czinano jokingly asking if they needed to hire hitman. Meanwhile Martin recounted how she paced angrily after the collision, swearing and looking for someone to confront.
“Whatever,” Martin said. “I'm ride or die for my ladies.”
Standing together
In addition to supporting Clark, the Iowa women's basketball team has shown immense solidarity for teammate Ava Jones, who suffered a traumatic accident. Despite being unable to play due to her injuries from the accident, Jones remains a part of the team.
Last year, news of Jones' involvement in a fender bender spread among the team, Caitlin Clark and her fellow players immediately sprang into action. Dressed in their fancy attire and en route to an event, Clark and her teammates decided to stop and offer their support at the scene of Jones' fender bender. Disregarding the attempts of authorities to keep them away, the determined group insisted on staying by Jones' side until it was clear that she was okay.
“We're her teammates!” Clark had said.
For Jones, the outpouring of support from her teammates undoubtedly provided solace and strength during a challenging time. Despite facing their own individual pressures and commitments, Caitlin Clark and her teammates prioritized their bond as a team, exemplifying the true meaning of unity and camaraderie.
As the Iowa women's basketball team looks ahead to the future, including an exclusive NCAA Tournament title, they do so with a sense of determination and optimism. Their time together as teammates will linger in the team's collective memory for years to come.