Iowa women's basketball standout guard Caitlin Clark reflected on the pressures of nearing an historic milestone amidst the sting of a tough upset loss on Sunday to Nebraska. With the NCAA scoring record within reach, Clark needed just 39 points to surpass Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's college basketball scoring record of 3,527. Despite a strong start, Iowa faltered against Nebraska, surrendering a 14-point lead.

Clark, who tallied 31 points, found herself scoreless in the final quarter. She now needs eight points to pass Plum's record.

“You can’t get too caught up in one loss,” Clark said, as reported by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “All everybody needs right now is a boost of confidence, and I know I can give it to them.”

Now with 3,520 points under her belt, Clark looks poised to break the record during Iowa's game on Thursday against Michigan.

”When it happens, it happens. It’s really not going to affect my life that much. I’m just going to keep going about my business as I have the last four years,” Clark said. “Pointing to my teammates and hopefully leading this team to reach our goals.”

She's only scored in the single digits once her in college career, during a game her freshman year.

Once Caitlin Clark passes Plum's record, the all-time women's basketball record will also be within reach – 3,649 points held by Kansas' Lynette Woodard. Woodard's scoring record does not count as the NCAA career leader since her college playing career predated NCAA sponsorship of women's sports. Clark could also become the all-time NCAA Division I scorer between men's and women's basketball. The current record is 3,667, held by Pete Maravich.