Caitlin Clark just garnered another National Championship appearance. Against Paige Bueckers and Uconn women's basketball on Friday, Clark finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to give Iowa women's basketball a 71-69 Final Four victory. It wasn't smooth sailing though. The Hawkeyes had to overcome a first-half deficit and Clark herself had a slow start due to UConn's defense.
Nevertheless, Iowa prevailed and Clark was just thankful for her team's resiliency.
“Just resilient,” Clark said, describing her team following the win. “Our offense wasn’t great tonight, we played great defense and sometimes that’s what you need to win. So I’m just proud of our girls to find a way to win.” (per Forbes' Adam Zagoira)
Iowa gets the best of UConn to reach the finals
Right off the bat, UConn raced ahead with the lead. Behind early scoring from KK Arnold and Bueckers, the Huskies managed a 28-16 advantage with over five minutes left in the second quarter. After trimming the lead to six at the half, Iowa made it a close game in the third courtesy of two Clark 3-pointers and inside baskets by Hanna Stuelke. The score was tied at 51 apiece to start the final quarter.
With 49 seconds left in the game, a Nika Muhl three-pointer had UConn down by just one, 70-69. Iowa committed a turnover in the following possession, giving UConn a chance for a last shot. However, a highly controversial moving screen was called on Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards, bringing the possession back to the Hawkeyes with four seconds remaining.
A free throw by Clark and an offensive rebound by Sydney Affolter eventually sealed the deal for Iowa.
Caitlin Clark's championship mission
As for Caitlin Clark, she's done everything to put her name at the forefront of the amateur basketball scene. Boasting a variety of records, awards and unforgettable performances through the past years, the Iowa superstar has arguably given women's college basketball a platform like never before. However, her resume still lacks something that she currently chases ahead of her final game — a National Championship.
Last year, Clark was on the brink of attaining one when the Hawkeyes fell to Angel Reese and LSU during the title match. With another shot at redemption this season, Iowa finished the regular season with a 29-4 record to land as a number one seed entering the tournament. Placed in the Albany 2 region, Clark and her team eliminated Holy Cross, West Virginia and Colorado to set up a rematch with none other than LSU in the Elite Eight. In typical Caitlin Clark fashion, the Iowa superstar sank nine threes en route to a 41-point game, giving the Hawkeyes the victory in their highly-anticipated rematch with the Tigers.
Going back to the present, one last game remains…and it could arguably be Clark's toughest challenge this season. Awaiting Iowa on Sunday is Kamilla Cardoso and the nation's top team, the South Carolina Gamecocks. An undefeated powerhouse, South Carolina is surely eager for a rematch with Iowa following their Final Four elimination at the hands of the latter last year.
Will Caitlin Clark culminate her storied Iowa career in a National Championship? It won't be long before the entire country finds out.