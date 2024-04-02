Amidst the whirlwind of March Madness, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has found herself being compared to NBA star Damian Lillard by none other than basketball veteran Gilbert Arenas. The comparison comes as Clark put on an impressive 41-point game to lead Iowa to a nail-biting 94-87 victory over LSU, advancing them to the Final Four against UConn.
“Caitlin (Clark) reminds me of what Dame (Lillard) does … She sets the distance on her first shot so you have to guard her there. Now, she can do whatever she wants to do,” Arenas said on the Gil's Arena Show on Tuesday. “If anyone ever notices, her first shot is always a three. First quarter, second quarter, third, fourth. She sets the distance on her first shot, so you have to guard her … so each quarter, she started with a three. … it’s like shes playing a chess game, but that’s what Dame does. He starts the game off, he’s gonna shoot the deep-ass three.”
Clark's monumental outing in the Elite Eight game on Monday powered the Hawkeyes past LSU with a 94-87 victory, catapulting them into the Final Four and ending LSU's title defense. Her exceptional performance, where she matched the NCAA Tournament single-game record with nine 3-pointers, has not only solidified her status as one of the game's greats but also evoked high praise from basketball's most respected figures.
The performance was a crowning moment in an already storied season for Clark, who had earlier in the campaign eclipsed Pete Maravich as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. The Iowa guard's display of precision from beyond the arc also saw her surpass the career Division I 3-point record, making her the all-time leader in career made 3s with 538. These achievements have placed her in the same breath as some of the basketball's most renowned shooters, both in college and professional ranks.
The game itself, a rematch of the previous year's national championship, lived up to its billing as a clash of titans, with Clark and LSU's Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson showcasing their skills. The matchup's intensity was palpable, mirroring the high stakes of the game. Clark's first-quarter performance, highlighted by her surpassing Taurasi's record with a deep three, set the tone for Iowa, who were locked at 45-45 with LSU at halftime.
In the third quarter, Clark's relentless scoring helped Iowa outpace LSU 24-13, a pivotal period that effectively sealed the game. The Hawkeyes' surge was symbolic of Clark's influence, whose shooting acumen echoes that of Lillard, known for his game-changing deep threes that dictate defensive schemes.
Clark's exploits on the court have garnered acclamation from basketball luminaries. UConn's legendary coach Geno Auriemma praised her as “the best player — forget that I ever said Paige was the player in the country. I think she's the best player of all time.” Paul Pierce, an NBA champion and Hall of Famer, was also mesmerized by her performance, drawing parallels between her and NBA superstar Stephen Curry.
Despite the weight of her records and acclaim, Clark's focus remains on the court as Iowa sets its sights on the elusive NCAA championship. The Hawkeyes are now banking on Clark's leadership and skill set as they advance to the Final Four. Clark, who has declared for the WNBA draft, continues to push boundaries and set new benchmarks, much like the NBA stars she is compared to.