Cristiano Ronaldo's career is not over yet. In fact, he could now be moving to Asia to write more history. The Al Nassr ace has had a huge impact on Saudi Arabia. After his move to Al Nassr in December, we saw an army of football talent move to the Middle East. Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante, and Neymar have all left their respective European clubs to join the Saudi Pro League. If he can have a similar impact in Iran, the Asian football fans would be in for a treat.

According to the reports from Middle East Monitor, the football federations of Saudi Arabia and Iran have made a historic agreement to resume home-and-away matches between clubs from both nations. This marks the end of a seven-year period during which games were relocated to neutral venues due to strained relations. The accord coincides with ongoing efforts by Saudi Arabia and Iran to mend diplomatic ties.

As part of this agreement, Saudi teams will undertake trips to Iran for upcoming Asian Champions League matches. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will face Tehran's Persepolis on 19 September, with several other Saudi clubs scheduled to compete in Iran during the group stage.

The collaboration between the football federations of these two countries is expected to promote closer connections within their respective footballing communities. And what better to bring the Al Nassr ace in front of the Iranian fans? It will allow clubs to host matches on their home grounds and visit each other's stadiums, enhancing the overall experience for both fans and players. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) issued a statement yesterday emphasizing the positive impact of this move on the footballing landscape.