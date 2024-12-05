The Denver Nuggets visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Aaron Gordon is on the injury report for Denver, listed as probable. Gordon has been dealing with a right calf strain and just recently returned from an extended injury absence. Here's everything we know about his playing status vs the Cavs.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Aaron Gordon injury status vs Cavs

Given that he is probable on the injury report, the assumption is that Aaron Gordon will try to give it a go on Thursday evening from Cleveland. The Nuggets felt the weight of his absence during most of the month of November, struggling to find secondary playmaking behind superstar big man Nikola Jokic particularly as Jamal Murray's troubling shooting trends continue.

The Nuggets currently sit at 11-8, having had to scratch and claw their way to stay afloat in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

Meanwhile, the Cavs got off to a red hot start to this season, setting a franchise record by reeling off 14 straight wins to begin the campaign, but have since cooled off a bit, including recently dropping consecutive games to the Atlanta Hawks.

On the whole, the Cavs figure to be one of the teams in the league better suited to at least slow down Nikola Jokic considering their big man tandem of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, which in some ways resembles the duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert that found success against Denver in last year's playoffs for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Still, Nuggets fans will be happy to see that their team is now finally staying healthy, even as they look for more consistent play when everyone is on the court.

In any case, the Cavs and Nuggets are slated to tip off at 7:00 PM ET from Cleveland. The game will be carried nationally by NBA TV.